In the last 20 years, the CDC reports the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes has more than doubled as the American population has aged and become more overweight or obese.
One of out every ten adults in the U.S. has diabetes. Another three out of ten adults in the U.S. has prediabetes, and more than 84% of them don’t know they have it.
Mille Lacs Health System offers the latest in diabetes education and care. Recently, MLHS submitted their annual status report for certification by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) and was accepted. The certification is based on performance measurements, and renews the status for MLHS to be a Diabetes Self-Management Education & Training Facility.
Deanna Duret, MLHS Certified Diabetes Educator, finds great successes with patients managing their diabetes when they take the time to focus on their health.
A new technology developed by Medtronic has made it easier than ever for people with diabetes. This device, called the “Inpen” or “Smart Pen” along with its app, has helped patients conveniently administer customized insulin doses. As Duret says, “Knowing is half the battle, and this app provides all the necessary details. It also helps keep the patient more accountable.”
This technology isn’t even one year old and patients from as young as elementary aged students to senior citizens are finding it easy to use, convenient, cheaper than most alternatives, and more personalized to their daily needs for insulin.
The Inpen (about the size of an ink pen and just a bit thicker) links to an app on the smartphone to determine how much insulin to distribute, based on either a real-time reading from a continuous glucose monitor that communicates directly to the app on the phone, or a manually entered glucose reading taken from a finger prick.
Once a dosage has been determined, a quick twist of the pen to the dosage amount, and a small prick of the needle by squeezing the end cap and the customized insulin dosage is administered.
To learn more about the new technology, reach out to Deanna Duret, MLHS Certified Diabetes Educator at 320-532-2337.
Diabetes care is a focus at MLHS. Support groups for diabetes meet locally in Onamia on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Holy Cross Center at 2:30 p.m., and in Isle on the first Tuesday of the month at the IREC at 3:30 p.m. No January meeting in Isle.
Pharmacist Sandy Leo will be presenting at the January Diabetes Support group that meets in Onamia at the Holy Cross Center Jan 27 at 2:30 p.m. Leo will talk about diabetes medications, insulins, and answering any other questions. Everyone is welcome.
