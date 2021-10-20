Dickie Gadbois’s name is synonymous with Mille Lacs Lake. He has been running fish houses and launches on Mille Lacs for more than forty years now. Gadbois said his business “has been related to Liberty Beach on and off for a lot of years.”
Originally an employee of the resort for twelve years, he then left and purchased Portside Resort which he and his wife Marge ran for twelve more years before ending up selling due to illness.
After recovering, he and his wife purchased Liberty Beach and ran that for three more years before selling and leasing the ice fishing business from the new owner. Liberty Beach sold again last winter. With that he moved the business to the White Cap Inn just down the road for the remainder of the ice season.
But for the 2021/22 ice season, Dickies on Mille Lacs will be running out of MSA Flagship Resort tucked in on the south side of big point on the east side of the lake. Gadbois said, “We’re hoping for a good year, MSA has got a great landing, real flat, so the access to the lake is great.”
Dickies will be running houses in the same area’s he has always been known for with over twenty miles of ice roads. “We’ll be in the same areas, just coming in to them from a different direction,” Gabois went on to say.
Gadbois has had a lot of experience with Mille Lacs ice. He helped start the now famous “Perch Extravaganza” on the east side in the early 1980s. He also had a close call 10 years ago when he got up close and personal with the lake when the plow rig he was operating broke through. He ended up in the water, but thanks to some quick help from shore Gadbois lived to plow another day.
Dickies on Mille Lacs runs 30-40 private houses and has 10 large rentals as well. “Our biggest rental houses can sleep twelve and have twenty two holes; we also cater to wheelhouses,” Gadbois said. Wheelhouses have been all the rage for quite some time now, and nearly every weekend of the ice fishing season there is a “Wheelhouse parade” coming up to the lake.
Dickies also has a summer launch business he runs out of Mac’s Twin Bay Resort on the east side. For more information on Dickies on Mille Lacs, give him a ring at 320-676-8705 or go to www.dickiesonmillelacslake.com.
