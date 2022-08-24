Comments about walleye sliders: “The breading on the walleye is deliciously crispy, with the inside soft and warm. I love the dill aioli with the sweetness of the Hawaiian bun offsetting and enhancing the tang.”
Local Tom Canis has a vision. It has to do with how we do business, where we do business and what we’re eating. He’s a man with varied interests, and his current endeavor is a testament to how wide they can go. The Mille Lacs area now has a food trailer to call its very own: Classic Bite on Mille Lacs.
Classic Bite is what it sounds to be. It features familiar favorites, like walleye and sliders, but it adds a creative twist. Tacos can feature chorizo, as do the sliders and burgers, and the walleye slider is paired with dill aioli. Canis’ palette extends from East Coast fare to New Orleans cuisine and back up to Chicago-style hotdogs, all options he hopes and plans to include on the Classic Bite menu someday. It sums up Canis’ style perfectly, he said. “I like to cherry pick the classics from all cultures and areas and add my stylistic spin.”
Canis was “born and raised” in the Twin Cities area, being a 1995 Hopkins High School graduate. His family owned a cabin on Big Pine Lake, on the northwest corner of Mille Lacs. When they sold the cabin, Canis was “devastated.” He wasn’t quite 16 yet, and therefore couldn’t drive himself. The Mille Lacs-sized hole in Canis’ heart was tempered with annual fishing trips for Father’s Day, but “the emptiness and missing connection festered.”
After 20 years or so, Canis was able to do something about it. A cabin on the eastside near Liberty Beach – he knew it was home from the moment he walked in. For about five years, he split his time between Mille Lacs and the Twin Cities, “yet I always found myself more at the lake in all seasons.” So, three years ago, Canis became a full-time, year-round resident of Mille Lacs.
Canis’ mobile food unit, Classic Bite, has taken on reality within the last six months, Canis said, but it’s the brainchild of many conversations over the years taking place at bars and looking out over the lake. “I think many of us have a passion for exploring and creating food can’t help but look at a food truck and say to ourselves: ‘that might work for me.’”
“I knew there would be a lot I didn’t know,” Canis said in an email interview. His background doesn’t include much food service. “Other than working at the Minnesota State Fair as a teenager and creating the occasional lemonade stand when I was eight, my experience was limited.”
As of right now, Classic Bite isn’t Canis’ full-time endeavor. He still has a job on “the business side of the healthcare industry,” which he said is “really fulfilling.” So, the food truck is what he dedicates his free time to. “It is no doubt a lot of work, but if you have passion, you can make it work within the framework of your life.”
Practically speaking, Canis’ experience in corporate finance enabled him to crunch the numbers, which are “absolutely critical.” And the support with Canis helped fuel the excitement. Alongside his girlfriend and family and friends, Canis won support from the state licensing agency, inspectors, his insurance agent and food suppliers.
Not to mention, the family of Canis’ girlfriend, Pamela McGuire, ran the Dari Vi in the mid 70s to 80s, Canis shared. In the 90s, they “were pioneers in the food trailer and food truck industry.” They’re his “wildcard advantage.”
Beyond that, Canis relied on his mentors Bobby Flay, Emeril Lagasse and Alex Guarnaschelli. “The caveat is they have no idea who I am,” he joked. The mentorship has been fairly one-sided, as Canis has faithfully watched them on television for 25+ years now. “If Robert Irvine of Restaurant Impossible read this, he’d chastise me for even trying this venture without more direct experience.”
But there comes a time in life when barriers become obstacles you can and will maneuver around. That’s exactly how Canis has moved forward.
On Aug. 6, Classic Bite launched. “We didn’t publicize at first, as we wanted to make sure things were smooth.” The day was a success, and Canis did end up posting to social media to share the news. “The response has been overwhelming and so much fun. I appreciate the excitement, support, and patience as I move forward expanding the menu and service area.”
Canis made reference to “Field of Dreams” in his post. He said, “If you build it, they will come. Or maybe you won’t, what do I know. I do know I believe in our Mille Lacs community and I want to see homegrown small businesses start and succeed.”
You’ll notice Classic Bite’s logo is thoroughly Mille-Lacs-ian – a detail Canis made sure of. The mobile food unit “was created to exclusively service the Mille Lacs Lake area,” and pays tribute to the township Canis calls home, while recognizing the lake itself and its strong ties to fishing culture.
He shared during the email interview how he hopes Classic Bite is successful, of course, but bigger than him or Classic Bite, he wants to stoke “excitement and ideas in our community.” He went on, “I hope it inspires others to think about how they run businesses in the area (with the known challenges) and develop new ways to bring exciting services in unorthodox ways.” It’s good to have realtors and insurance agents in a community, but Canis wants to see on Main Street businesses the whole family can enjoy. “It’s on us as a community to develop and support that system to make it happen,” Canis said.
And who knows? Maybe in the future, Canis will have some competition, he said. Then he can retire and enjoy their cuisine.
Classic Bite confirmed appearances at R.U.R.A.L. Music Festival in Isle on Aug. 26-28. They will also be in the Curio and Beamish Metal Works parking lot in Malmo Sept. 3-4. To see real-time information and updates about where Classic Bite will be, check out their Facebook page, @ClassicBiteMilleLacs. Soon there will be a website at classicbite.com.
