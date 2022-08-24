Local Tom Canis has a vision. It has to do with how we do business, where we do business and what we’re eating. He’s a man with varied interests, and his current endeavor is a testament to how wide they can go. The Mille Lacs area now has a food trailer to call its very own: Classic Bite on Mille Lacs.

Classic Bite is what it sounds to be. It features familiar favorites, like walleye and sliders, but it adds a creative twist. Tacos can feature chorizo, as do the sliders and burgers, and the walleye slider is paired with dill aioli. Canis’ palette extends from East Coast fare to New Orleans cuisine and back up to Chicago-style hotdogs, all options he hopes and plans to include on the Classic Bite menu someday. It sums up Canis’ style perfectly, he said. “I like to cherry pick the classics from all cultures and areas and add my stylistic spin.”

