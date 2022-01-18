The following charges and cases were processed in Mille Lacs County District Court the past week.
Felony theft, taking property
Elmer Dean Nayquonabe, 45, of Onamia was charged Jan. 5 in Mille Lacs County District Court with felony theft, taking movable property valued at more than $1,000.
Mille Lacs Tribal Police were dispatched Sept. 10 to the Grand Casino on the report of a ticket theft. The victim had won a jackpot, and later learned that the machine had not paid out her full winnings. Surveillance footage shows the suspect printed the voucher for the leftover credits.
Nayquonabe has had multiple prior convictions for theft and four currently pending cases, the court report stated. If convicted, this would be Nayquonabe’s 10th lifetime felony.
If convicted, the charge carries a potential five years or $10,000 or both.
Felony drug possession
Victor Dennis Nayquonabe Jr., 35, of Onamia, was charged with 5th degree felony drug possession Jan. 3 in Mille Lacs County District Court.
Nayquonabe was arrested Jan. 1 on a warrant at a residence on 90th Ave. The deputy observed Nayquonabe with a small baggie. The substance was field tested and tested positive for fentanyl.
Nayquonabe has been convicted three previous times on similar charges.
If convicted, the charge carries a potential five years or $10,000 or both.
Felony threats of violence
George Duane Bigbear Jr., 40, of Isle has been charged with two felony counts of threats of violence and a gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault. The court records state that Bigbear allegedly threatened and assaulted a family member, within 10 years of a previous domestic violence related offense.
According to the court statement, a resident on Moose Drive in Isle reported waking up the evening of Dec. 29 and finding Bigbear standing over her, holding a screwdriver over her head. He allegedly said, “I could kill you, but I won’t.” The report said Bigbear told her to call the police, and that he was not afraid of them. Bigbear was convicted of felony domestic assault in 2017.
Felony drug possession
Kassidy Stacia Brekke, 18, of International Falls was charged with felony drug possession, following an arrest Dec. 30 in Mille Lacs County.
Onamia Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. 169. The officer smelled marijuana and asked for consent to search the vehicle. The driver consented. There were two female passengers in the vehicle, the report said.
Brekke was sitting in the back seat. The report said that the officer found Adderall (which contains amphetamine), 7 grams of marijuana, THC gummies, trace amounts of THC wax, marijuana pipes and an empty prescription bottle for Buspar.
If convicted, the charge carries a potential five years or $10,000 or both.
Felony theft, motor vehicle
Quinn William Nelson, 55, of Oak Park was charged with one count of felony theft, taking a motor vehicle without owner consent, Jan. 5 in Mille Lacs County District Court.
The charges stem from a report Oct. 1, that Nelson allegedly took an ATV without permission two weeks earlier, and then several inquiries to Nelson to return the vehicle did not offer results. The defendant also failed to respond to calls from deputies and is presently on warrant status in two other jurisdictions.
If convicted, the charge carries a potential five years or $10,000 or both.
