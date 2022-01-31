Roland Lee Anderson, 61, of Wahkon was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with a felony count of driving while under the influence of alcohol and a gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation of driving privileges.
A vehicle driven by Anderson was stopped Jan. 19 by a Mille Lacs County deputy, who observed a slow-moving vehicle on Hwy. 27 in Wahkon. The driver told the deputy he did not have a valid drivers’ license, and he smelled of alcohol. A field sobriety test and breath test were administered and later a urine sample was obtained.
The court filing stated Anderson has at least seven prior DWI convictions, including three in the past 10 years.
The felony DWI charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years prison and or a $14,000 fine.
Stolen property, drug possession
Clinton Elliot Smith Jr., 25, of Isle was charged with one count of receiving stolen property and one count of felony drug possession after being found sitting in a stolen vehicle on Jan. 18. Mille Lacs Tribal Police observed a blue Saturn idling in a driveway on Atooban Drive, and after running the license plate, learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Isle. Officers found Clinton Elliot Smith in the driver’s seat, the court document stated.
Smith told police he knew the car was stolen but someone else was the thief. He said he had been in the vehicle before and had driven it at least once.
Smith was taken to the Mille Lacs County jail where he told officers he had a baggie in his sock. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.