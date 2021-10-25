On October 14, at approximately 7:09 pm, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with other officers to an address in Oak Lawn Township on a disturbance taking place involving shots fired.
As law enforcement arrived on scene, contact was made with an adult male subject in possession of a handgun. Law enforcement witnessed the male enter the residence and a single gunshot was heard. After confirming all other parties involved in the incident were safely outside the residence, an unmanned drone was flown inside the residence, and the male subject was located deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
This incident is currently under active investigation. The deceased’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.
Assisting the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office on scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, officers from the Brainerd and Baxter Police departments, a MnDNR enforcement officer, and a North Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.