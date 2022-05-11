If you drove on Hwy. 169 a couple weeks ago you may have noticed some hoop nets at the mouth of the Rum River flowing out of Mille Lacs.
Those are pike traps. The DNR has been doing a northern pike size study this spring on Mille Lacs Lake, using a hoop-style net to capture (alive) northern pike on their way to find a suitable spawning area.
The Messenger caught up with Mille Lacs fisheries supervisor Tom Heinrich at the mouth of the Rum while he and Jason Stevens were pulling the nets. Of the three nets that were set, one of the nets at the mouth was the most productive with a number of fish in it.
Heinrich said that’s not uncommon for one net to out produce another. The two nets that were set at the mouth also have barrier nets that span the width of the mouth to try to funnel the fish into the actual trap net. The largest fish that morning was just over 36 inches - a fine pike in itself.
Once the pike is captured, the DNR will pull them out and get a length, determine the sex, and let them go. They log all the data on-site.
Heinrich said the survey is scheduled to be completed annually, and the DNR will try to sample different spawning sites in different years.
“Weather is the primary issue we have to deal with, as that has a big impact on the intensity of the run. When things warm up quickly the spawning run can be over in a few days on a particular site. Years like this, we end up sampling small numbers of fish per day for a long time,” he added.
“Pike rely on a lot of runoff to spawn successfully, and like newly flooded vegetation areas to spawn, their eggs cling to the clean vegetation better than vegetation that has been in the water for a while, and has algae growing on it,” he said.
The purpose of the project is to monitor the size structure of the northern pike population - not the actual population. Heinrich said, “This type of survey doesn’t give any insight into relative abundance, just the proportion of sizes of fish in the population.”
From the sounds of it, the size of the northern pike in Mille Lacs are in good shape. The study revealed 45% of the fish were over 30 inches in length. Heinrich concluded, “We’ve got a pretty good high quality pike population.”
The biggest pike captured was nearly 42 inches long. A true trophy in anybody’s book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.