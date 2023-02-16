Onamia, Pierz COs recognized for life-saving action
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Jeremy Woinarowicz has been named the 2022 DNR Conservation Officer of the Year, which is an annual award presented to an officer for outstanding overall career performance. Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division, presented awards to Woinarowicz and four other officers earlier this week at Camp Ripley.
Woinarowicz works the Thief River Falls West station, where he’s been since joining the DNR in 2004. His station includes parts of Marshall, Pennington and Polk counties, but he also often covers stations that include the rest of Marshall County, as well as Beltrami and Kittson counties. Before joining the DNR, Woinarowicz spent several years as a police officer in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. In addition to his regular duty as a conservation officer to protect Minnesota’s people and natural resources, Woinarowicz spends time every year training the state’s newest conservation officers.
“Jeremy is a highly visible and well-known conservation officer, and we couldn’t ask for a better representative of the DNR,” Smith said. “With Jeremy, you know what you’re going to get day in and day out: A conservation officer who is firm but fair and does his best every day to protect the things Minnesotans care so deeply about.”
In addition, Woinarowicz was named the 2022 Minnesota Wildlife Officer of the Year by the Shikar Safari Club International.
Other Enforcement Division honorees include:
COs Dan Starr (Onamia) and Tou Vang (Pierz). Starr was off-duty in May 2022 when he was checking a culvert that had washed out due to heavy rainfall. He happened upon a woman in the cold, rushing water who was holding up the head of a man who was submerged in water up to his head. The man was stuck in an all-terrain vehicle that had flipped on its side into the creek. Starr waded into the water and helped get out the individuals, who had been there nearly two hours and were sapped of strength. He immediately called 911, and Vang was among the first rescue personnel to respond. Vang and other first responders rendered first aid and helped to ensure the man made it to the hospital, where he later recovered.
