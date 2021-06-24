Walleye anglers on Mille Lacs Lake are reminded that a two-week walleye fishing closure — implemented to reduce hooking mortality, which is the percentage of fish that die after being caught and released — will be in place from Thursday, July 1, through Thursday, July 15. Currently, anglers can catch and release walleye on Mille Lacs Lake in a catch-and-release season that lasts through Wednesday, June 30.
During the walleye closure, angling is allowed for all other species. Catch-and-release walleye fishing will resume on Friday, July 16, and continue through Wednesday, Sept. 15. The limit of one walleye from 21-23 inches, or one over 28 inches, is scheduled to resume Thursday, Sept. 16, through Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all species. Beginning Saturday, June 5, muskellunge and northern pike anglers using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches can fish after 10 p.m. During the late season, beginning on Sept. 16, anglers will also be allowed to fish from 6 a.m. to midnight, except muskellunge and northern pike anglers will be allowed to fish during the night closure. Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations are available on the DNR website.
