snowy roadway.jpg

Landscapes draped in white 

With record setting snowfalls, many people are hoping the accumulation will help recharge strained waterways and aquifers after a dry summer.

 Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen

Alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

In the land of 10,000 lakes, a place renowned (maybe feared?) for its snowy and cold winters, a conversation in the doldrums of January may sound like this:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.