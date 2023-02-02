In the land of 10,000 lakes, a place renowned (maybe feared?) for its snowy and cold winters, a conversation in the doldrums of January may sound like this:
“Geez, we sure have gotten a lotta snow. It hasn’t been too terrible cold, but the snow seems endless.”
“No, the cold hasn’t been too bad. But at least the snow will help the farmers out in the spring.”
As of Thursday, Jan. 26, snow depth in the Mille Lacs area was an estimated 12-18 inches in the Mille Lacs region, with depth up to 24 inches around the northern rim of the lake, according to the Minnesota DNR. In the metro, 52.1 inches of snow has been recorded at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, making it the fourth snowiest winter so far, according to a report by MPR News. The average winter snowfall is 51.2 inches.
All this snow has many people wondering, and hoping, that the accumulation will do something to relieve the abnormally dry conditions that more than half the state is still under, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While northern Mille Lacs County is not currently under abnormally dry conditions, the southern end continues to be.
Mille Lacs County SWCD Administrator Susan Shaw said it’s a little more complicated than that in a recent phone interview. “We don’t know yet how big a deal it’s going to be.
There are a few things that factor into how the snow will affect drought conditions. While the large snowfalls of the season have featured heavy, wet snow with “really high moisture content,” it’s simply the truth that snowfall is “always not the same as rain,” Shaw said. An inch of rain during the growing season goes further than an inch of snow during winter.
Even with a high moisture content in snowfall, the depth of frozen ground and the type of soil the snow covers both factor into how well that moisture can absorb into the ground. Sandy soil has more space, essentially, for moisture to seep into the ground, while snow wouldn’t absorb as quickly into clay.
Shaw hypothesized that the ground’s frozen profile doesn’t extend too deeply this year in this area, as an earlier snowfall when the ground wasn’t frozen likely helped hinder a deep freeze. If that’s the case, depending on how quickly the area warms up in the spring, more snow could be soaked up as the ground thaws what shallow depth there might be to thaw. Regardless, Shaw said, whatever can’t be absorbed becomes runoff, potentially making its way to streams. That’s where wetlands play a vital role.
As the melt happens, areas will start to puddle. Shaw said the longer those places can hold that water, the better. Rather than the runoff spilling over to streams and being carried away, if the water can be held in a wetland for a time, it will help recharge our area’s resources. Wetlands act as a filter, helping to slow down infiltration and catching sediments and pollutants, ensuring that those things don’t end up in our streams.
That slow absorption, the filtration, is what recharges the ground’s profile, Shaw explained. It even happens in the winter for areas with standing water. She talked about a pond in her own yard, how the ice will sink and collapse. “The pond is not going anywhere,” she said. “It’s sinking down.” As the water beneath the frozen surface infiltrates further into the ground, the surface shifts.
How quickly green-up in the spring occurs will also affect how much the ground will absorb, Shaw said. If spring rains come while vegetation is still brown, much more run-off will occur, as roots systems won’t pick up the moisture, and it will run off to streams and be carried away. But once vegetation sprouts anew, moisture will get “sucked up by plants before it hits the streams,” Shaw said.
Many factors play into how well snow eventually melts and makes its way into the ground. Is the area forested or residential? Was the ground more exposed during the winter months, or did it have the blanket cover of snow? Shaw said areas that are more exposed will freeze more deeply because of the soil profile below. What she can say definitely is “melting snow contributes to seeping in and recharging groundwater a little bit.”
Two questions can be asked when considering the effects of melting snow: Which wetland will this snow go to? And how long can it hold before infiltration?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.