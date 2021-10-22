If you’ve ever heard Garage Logic on the radio with Joe Soucheray, you’ll understand the title and know what I’m talking about. If not, it’s when you say you don’t have any money, but your spending habits reflect otherwise – like the government.
So I walk into Broadway Pizza/Burger King in Garrison, and there’s a sign on the door that says, “The whole country is short staffed please be kind to those that show up, thank you! - Burger King.” This really struck me. It got me thinking how a person can live on their own without working or having a significant other (or parent) that does, and supports them.
But obviously if there is a nationwide shortage of workers, the people who are not working are getting enough money from the government to live without actually having to work for it. That is not, and has never been, the basis of our society.
Work hard and you will prosper. Nothing in life is free. You get out of life what you put into it. Two givens in life – death and taxes. These are phrases I grew up on. Are these phrases not true anymore? Are they old fashioned and out of step? I don’t think so, but apparently lots of people do.
Did you know that half of the taxpayers in this country pay 97% of the taxes? That leaves the other half of the country paying a mere three percent, and this is not a new problem – it’s been going on for many many years. So if we’ve got a nationwide shortage of workers, to the likes that I’ve never seen before in my lifetime, then we’re about to have even less taxpayers than before. And it was already just half the adults in this country that even paid taxes in the first place.
This is not a current president problem. This goes much further back than that. But it definitely seems to be particularly out of control at the moment. But let me make one thing clear – if you’re disabled and cannot work, that’s one thing and completely understandable. But if you’re not disabled and you’re taking the government dole because you’re making more than when you were working, or you just don’t want to work. You’re part of the problem.
I know a retired guy that busted his hump his whole life and got a pension, social security and vets benefits from his labor. He retired comfortably but decided to take a part time job to stay busy and make a little extra cash. Well, because of the pandemic and the proverbial tightening of the belt he got furloughed. So he went and applied for unemployment and rightfully got it. He also got the $600 per week additional payment from the feds.
He told me he’d never made that much money per month in his entire life. So what’s wrong with this picture? This is a guy who worked his entire life, and now there is apparently a large part of the adult population that A) have not worked their entire life (because they’re not anywhere near retirement age) and B) are not currently working at all because the government dole is enough (if not more than they were making working) and is now keeping them out of the workforce.
The government dole has no future. It was never supposed to be a long term career plan. It’s actually just the opposite. You’re not only going nowhere, but you’re actually going backward because every day you are not working is one more day that your career path is stagnant and not moving forward. And mostly, you are not contributing to the society you’re taking full advantage of living in; you’re actually a weight on it, a liability. You’re making it that much harder for yourself to get ahead, not to mention all the hard working tax paying people supporting you. And that’s not fair to anyone.
Do I understand taking free money for nothing from the government? Not really. Did the government make it way too easy to do it? Definitely, but that doesn’t make it right. So God bless all the working people and a big thank you to all of you that are actually contributing to our society.
To all the people on the sidelines: get back in the game and start contributing to the society you live in and stop taking advantage of it; it will get you nowhere. Literally.
Erik Jacobson is a Messenger staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.