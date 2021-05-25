Donald (Don) Vincent Fjeld, 88, a resident of the Fergus Falls Minn. Veterans Home, formerly of Minneapolis and Garrison, passed away on May 20, 2021 surround by his family.
Don was born in Elbow Lake Minn., the son of Alvin and Vera (Gilkeson) Fjeld. He was raised in Elbow Lake and later in South Minneapolis.
Don entered the Army in December 1952 and was honorably discharged in November 1954. Upon his discharge he returned to Minneapolis and married Geraldine (Geri) Sabol.
Together they raised 5 children: Terry of Sebeka, Dawn Peterson of Minneapolis, Jay of Anoka, Lynette (Gordy) Rohloff of Ashby and Denise (Craig) Quinn of Brandon.
Don made his living driving truck for Minnesota Wisconsin Trucking Company of St Paul and later was proud to work for the Minnesota Orchestra driving their instruments all over the United States.
Upon his retirement, Don and Geri moved to their lake home and resided for over 20 years in the Mille Lacs Lake area where they were active members of the Garrison VFW.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years, Geraldine; grandson, Damien Fjeld; brother, Robert (Dorothy); sisters- in- law, Beverly (Dolly) Fjeld; Helen (Richard) Johnson; Patricia (Jerry) Bistodeau and brother-in-law, Alvin Bakke.
Don is survived by his 5 children; brother, James; brothers-in-law, Rance Sabol, Dennis (Marilyn) Sabol and sister-in-law, Kathy Bakke; Damien’s wife, Allison and 10 grandchildren: Joshua (Laura), Jennifer (Jeremiah), Tyler, John (Alyssa), Patrick, Darrin (Renae), Taylor (Daryl), Amber (Levi), Blake (Jennie), and Brittany (Breanna).
He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren: Indi and Leta Rohloff, Courtney, Skyler, Madison, Ruby, Dallas, Simon and Ivy Quinn; Jase, Myla, Jackson and William Fjeld, great- great grandson, Dominic Pearson and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Brooklyn Park Cremation Society, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park on May 26, 2021, at 11:00, with visitation one hour prior.
Don will be laid to rest with Geraldine at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred in his name to the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, 1821 North Park Street, Fergus Falls, Minn.
Donald’s family wish to thank the staff at the Fergus Fall Veterans Home for the compassionate care they gave him. Without their loving support, this past year with the COVID isolation would have been unbearable.
Cremation Society of Minnesota
