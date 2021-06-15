Donating blood provides a lifesaving gift. It’s a simple thing to do and can make a big difference in the lives of others. One donation can potentially save up to three lives.
Although an estimated 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood at any given time, less than 10% of those eligible actually donate, according to the American Red Cross.
Donating blood helps patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, those battling cancer, and many more. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
When you donate blood, only about one pint of blood is collected. The average adult has approximately 10 pints of blood, and after donating, your body makes new blood to replenish what is lost. If you drink enough liquids, your body will replace lost fluids within a few hours. It will take a few days to replace all of your red and white blood cells.
The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 units. The need for just one individual can grow to as large as 100 units of blood for victims with serious injuries like those from car accidents.
Many people consider themselves unable to donate blood due to their own health concerns or medications they are taking. Here are a few facts:
Having high cholesterol does not disqualify you from donating blood, as long as you are otherwise healthy. You can also give blood as long as your blood pressure is under 180/100 at the time of your blood donation.
Most medications will not disqualify you from donating blood. You should provide the staff at the blood donation center with information about any medications you are taking at the time of donation.
Lastly, the COVID-19 vaccine does not disqualify you from giving blood. The Red Cross is following guidance provided by the FDA regarding donation after vaccine. Just bring your vaccine card to verify which vaccine you received and the dates given. In most cases, there is no deferral time for individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine as long as they are symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation.
If you’re interested in helping save the lives of others through blood donation, you have an opportunity through the upcoming blood drive hosted by Mille Lacs Health System on June 25th. It will be located on the MLHS campus in Onamia at the Holy Cross Center from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. To schedule your appointment visit www.redcross.org.
