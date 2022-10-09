Ashley Rogers

Time to celebrate

Onamia senior setter Ashley Rogers took time to pose for pictures following her recording her 1,000th set-assist during the second set of the Mille Lacs Raiders match against Ogilvie last Tuesday afternoon.  

 Photo by Bob Statz

The Mille Lacs Raiders varsity volleyball team entered the final week of September, ranked 15th among the 158 Class A teams in the state. Winning the first two of three scheduled matches during the week, beating Cromwell and Ogilvie, left the Raiders with an 11-1 overall record setting up a showdown with another ranked team from the Great River Conference, the Rush City Tigers, who were ranked 11th among the 124 teams in Class AA. 

Both teams were undefeated in the GRC and both squads knew the winner of their only meeting of the season on Sept. 29 might determine who wins  the GRC title.

