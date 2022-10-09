Onamia senior setter Ashley Rogers took time to pose for pictures following her recording her 1,000th set-assist during the second set of the Mille Lacs Raiders match against Ogilvie last Tuesday afternoon.
The Mille Lacs Raiders varsity volleyball team entered the final week of September, ranked 15th among the 158 Class A teams in the state. Winning the first two of three scheduled matches during the week, beating Cromwell and Ogilvie, left the Raiders with an 11-1 overall record setting up a showdown with another ranked team from the Great River Conference, the Rush City Tigers, who were ranked 11th among the 124 teams in Class AA.
Both teams were undefeated in the GRC and both squads knew the winner of their only meeting of the season on Sept. 29 might determine who wins the GRC title.
The teams put on quite a show of quality volleyball for the hundreds gathered at Rush City last Thursday in this showdown match, and in the end, the Tigers won, 3-1, in one of the most highly contested exhibitions on area courts this fall.
Cromwell
The Cromwell Cardinals hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders in a non-conference volleyball match on Sept. 26. The Raiders found themselves down 11-6 early on in set one, but rallied to take the lead after 10 straight serves for points by Ashley Rogers. From then on, the Raiders won in three straight sets. Ashley Strang led her team in scoring with 12 kills, followed by Ashley Rogers with nine and Brianna Nayquonabe with six. Mille Lacs libero, Ashley Biniek, had 33 digs to help the cause.
Mille Lacs 25 25 25
Cromwell 19 17 18
Ogilvie
The Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the Ogilvie Lions in an afternoon match staged at the Onamia High gymnasium in front of the entire Onamia student body, along with the combined Isle and Onamia pep band.
Mille Lacs started the match slowly, but took advantage of numerous Ogilvie errors to win the first set.
Set two was tied 9-9 when Mille Lacs went on to outscore the Lions 16-4 the rest of the way, thanks in part to five different Raider players scoring two or more kills. During set two, Onamia senior Ashley Rogers recorded her 1,000th set-assist.
Mile Lacs took a 19-8 lead in set three and coasted to a 3-0 win. Mille Lacs out-killed Ogilvie 32-20, led by 12 K’s from Ashley Strang, six by Jenna Carlson and five each off the hands of Ashley Rogers and Katlyn Schoeck. Raiders servers recorded just one service error for the entire match.
Ogilvie 19 14 16
Mille Lacs 25 25 25
Rush City
The volleyball match of the season for the co-leaders of the Great River Conference took place on Sept. 29 at Rush City High. The Mille Lacs Raiders and the Rush City Tigers entered the match last Thursday ranked in the top 15 in the state in their respective classes, both were undefeated in the GRC, both had just one overall loss (coincidently against Pine River-Backus in tournament play) and, because the two squads meet just once in conference play, the winner would gain two points in the GRC standings, which would most likely guarantee the conference title for 2022.
The match lived up to the hype, with both squads leaving, as they say, “it all on the court.”
Set one was a show in power kills by the home team, who smashed away 16 kills to just six by the visitors, marching to a commanding 25-13 win.
Did the Raiders fold up their tent in set two? Hardly. They matched the Tigers in kills with 10 each and, after six ties to open the set, they managed to lead throughout and won, 25-17, to even the match at 1-1.
Rush City took a 16-8 lead in set three on the back of the power kills off the hands of junior Lydia Bengtson, and won easily, 25-18.
In set four, Mille Lacs had Rush City on the ropes with what looked like a commanding lead at ,18-13 off the service of Onamia junior Ashley Strang who served five straight points. But the night belonged to Bengtson and the bevy of strong Tiger hitters who went on a killing spree. Down 18-15, the Tigers scored on seven slams down the stretch. But Mille Lacs stuck in there all the way til the end, tying the score at 22-22 on kills by Brianna Nayquonabe, Katlyn Schoeck and Jenna Carlson. With the GRC title on the line, the powerful Rush City line-up found a way to with game four and the match, 25-23.
Rush City finished the match with an astounding 55 kills, including 25 from Bengtson.
Mille Lacs had a total of 39 kills with 13 from Strang, and 12 from Carlson.
