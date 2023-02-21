Dr. Bill Heegaard.jpg

Dr. Bill Heegaard has been named Essentia Health’s East Market president following the retirement of his predecessor, Dr. Jon Pryor.  

Essentia’s East Market covers much of northeastern Minnesota, stretching from Brainerd, Minnesota, to Ashland, Wisconsin. Dr. Heegaard currently serves as president of Essentia’s West Market, which includes a region from central North Dakota to northwestern Minnesota. He will begin transitioning to his new position in the coming weeks and officially assume the role on April 1. 

