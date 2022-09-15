Dr. Tom Bracken and wife Susan enjoyed some leisure time together in the new hospital facility in Onamia as well wishers dropped by to congratulate the two on their 40 years of service in the medical and educational fields of the Mille Lacs area. To the right of Tom is a handmade, unique, wooden music stand — a gift to the doctor from a talented and creative local visual artist.
Dr. Tom Bracken reached an important milestone in August 2022: that mark was 40 years practicing medicine in the Mille Lacs area.
In 1982, after completing his residency at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, he joined Mille Lacs Health System as Family Practice physician. Why Onamia? A college roommate was teaching high school here and urged a visit.
Once Tom and wife Sue Bracken discovered the beauty of the lake country and the friendly community of local residents, they decided to make it their home. Sue Bracken also quickly found meaningful work in Early Childhood Family Education and, together the couple began their love affair with their adopted hometown.
Dr. Bracken joined Dr. Fazio and Dr. Jacobson as primary care doctors. “We were busy,” Dr. Bracken admitted, “on call every third night, no physician assistants in the Emergency Department, and doing surgeries in the trauma rooms.”
The pace has continued over the years but Bracken says the work itself has evolved. “We were committed to being a first-class rural trauma center and we invested in training, protocols and equipment. We provided Acute Trauma Life Support training to stabilize and transfer patients and added the helicopter service in 1984 to make us even more responsive. We have added specialists to treat specific conditions and our new technology is state-of-the-art.
Bracken added, “I’m pleased with what we’ve all been able to accomplish to better serve our patients and community. We have Family Medical Clinics in Isle, Onamia, Garrison, Hillman, and soon-to-be Milaca.
“The addition of a retail pharmacy in Isle continues our approach of offering high-quality healthcare across the continuum of needs. And our new modern facility in Onamia provides an even higher level of service for our patients and employees.”
This high level of service was urgently important during the COVID-19 crisis. The hospital was a leader in providing monoclonal antibody treatments to patients, and at the height of the pandemic ranked second in the State of Minnesota for delivering these effective treatments.
Reflecting on his 40-year career, Dr. Bracken said, “What strikes me is that we are truly a team and everyone has a voice and a role in our success. In our culture of care, every voice matters. People have worth. Across the system they have input into decisions, whether one comes from the provider group or works in maintenance, dietary or other areas. I may have worked here for 40 years but I don’t always get my way. It’s a culture of listening and caring,” he said. “I am proud to have played a part in our success.”
