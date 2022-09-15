Dr Tom Bracken

Quite a team

Dr. Tom Bracken and wife Susan enjoyed some leisure time together  in the new hospital facility in Onamia as well wishers dropped by to congratulate the two on their 40 years of service in the medical and educational fields of the Mille Lacs area. To the right of Tom is a handmade, unique, wooden music stand — a gift to the doctor from a talented and creative local visual artist. 

 Photo by Bob Statz

Dr. Tom Bracken reached an important milestone in August 2022: that mark was 40 years practicing medicine in the Mille Lacs area. 

In 1982, after completing his residency at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, he joined Mille Lacs Health System as Family Practice physician. Why Onamia? A college roommate was teaching high school here and urged a visit. 

