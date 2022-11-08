The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has named Orthopaedic Surgeon Erik Severson, M.D., a top orthopaedic surgery doctor. He is ranked first out of 12 providers in the area for the repair of total knee joint arthroplasty and first out of eight providers in the area for total hip replacement.
Dr. Severson’s composite ranking score is 88 percent, translating to a letter grade of A in the Provider Ranking System, which ranks providers by the frequency of the services they perform. He is identified as a high-performing medical provider in his medical specialty from CMS’s nine years of data up to and through 2020.
“We are so pleased to share this news of national recognition for Dr. Severson’s outstanding orthopaedic surgery expertise,” said Riverwood Healthcare Center CEO Ken Westman. “His skill in using advanced orthopaedic surgery procedures such as robotic-assisted knee surgery helps several hundred patients annually regain their mobility and enjoyment of life.”
CMS serves the public as a trusted partner and steward, dedicated to advancing health equity, expanding coverage, and improving health outcomes. The complete ranking of orthopaedic surgeons is available online.
Dr. Severson has practiced orthopaedics at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby since 2010. He serves as the Total Joints Program medical director and oversees the Rapid Recovery Program, a leading-edge joint replacement protocol with proven outcome enhancements for patients.
Completing fellowship training at the Mayo Clinic in orthopaedic surgery, his practice focuses on primary hip and knee replacement, as well as the more complex procedures of revision of hip and knee replacements. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications in the orthopaedic field as well as doing presentations on high-level research on joint care treatment at professional conferences across the country.
