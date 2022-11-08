ErikSeverson_CroppedWhiteBackSq.jpg

 The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has named Orthopaedic Surgeon Erik Severson, M.D., a top orthopaedic surgery doctor. He is ranked first out of 12 providers in the area for the repair of total knee joint arthroplasty and first out of eight providers in the area for total hip replacement.

Dr. Severson’s composite ranking score is 88 percent, translating to a letter grade of A in the Provider Ranking System, which ranks providers by the frequency of the services they perform.  He is identified as a high-performing medical provider in his medical specialty from CMS’s nine years of data up to and through 2020.

