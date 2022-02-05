No, this column is not about COVID-19. There’s plenty to read and hear about that elsewhere.
Instead, this is about what one expert calls the “dramatic growth” in Minnesota of something very helpful to students. That’s the opportunity all over the state for elementary and middle school students to learn a second language via immersion. That is, taking a number of classes taught both in English and a second language.
Tara Fortune says the number of these programs has grown in Minnesota from less than 30 in 2005 to more than 90 today. She’s been working on this for 27 years, as a teacher of Spanish and German. Fortune also was director of immersion research and professional development projects at the University of Minnesota’s Center for Advanced Research on Language Acquisition.
Fortune cites dozens of studies, all of which come to the same conclusion. As she puts it: “There are dramatic benefits for youngsters, starting in the elementary school, to study a second language. This is true for both those who speak English as their native language, and those who speak a different language in their home.”
She works closely with the Minnesota Advocates for Immersion Network. She’s compiled a list of Minnesota language immersion schools, found here: https://mnimmersion.org/page-759647.
We’ll get back to the research a little later.
The good news is that a growing number of suburban and greater Minnesota districts and charters are paying attention to this research. So are families. A few examples:
Forest Lake has both district and charter public schools offering language immersion. Steve Massey, superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools, told me 325 students are enrolled in the Spanish immersion program offered in two of the elementary schools. Shannon Peterson, executive director of Lakes International Language Academy, a charter public school, explained, “We have 680 K-5 students enrolled in Chinese or Spanish Immersion, and 350 6-12 students in language immersion courses.”
Andrea Preppernau, Princeton Public Schools’ assessment and special programs coordinator, explained that there are 239 K-6 students enrolled in the district’s Spanish immersion program. Her own students have gone through a Spanish immersion program as well.
Tami DeLand, director of community engagement and communications for St. Cloud Area School District 742, wrote, “As on November, 2021, we have 341 K-8 students in Spanish Immersion, and 179 in Chinese Immersion.”
There are a number of district and charter elementary and middle school immersion options in Minneapolis and St. Paul, offering, for example, Dakota, French, German, Hmong, Korean, Ojibwe, Somali and Spanish.
I could, but won’t, fill this entire column with research. Here are two examples:
— A 2017 summary of 32 years of research by two George Mason University professors found “high-quality, long-term bilingual programs close all of the gap after 5-6 years of schooling through the students’ first and second languages.”
More information here: https://bit.ly/3zYffjq.
— Another study, published in 2017 found: “The effects of immersion programs on student test scores appeared to be similar for students who were native English speakers and those who were native speakers of other languages. … This represents roughly seven additional months of learning in grade 5 and nine additional months in grade 8.” Information here: https://bit.ly/3zXL9N7.
Fortune concluded that these programs have value beyond test scores: “Language immersion has the potential to transform a student’s world view – both language and culture. You learn more and equally valid ways of seeing the world and being in the world. I’ve experienced this personally and I’ve seen this happen with others.”
Fortunately, more and more educators and families agree.
Joe Nathan, formerly a Minnesota public school educator and PTA president, directs the Center for School Change. Reactions welcome at joe@centerforschoolchange.org or @JoeNathan9249 on Twitter.
