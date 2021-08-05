A severe drought in Mille Lacs County, and across the state, is hurting crops and making dairy farmers wonder how many cows they can keep fed this winter.
Little rain during the spring months means the subsoil moisture many crops rely during the summer months is drying up, during a critical time in crop production.
The drought is causing stunted growth among corn and soybean plants. Small grains like barley and wheat, which are currently being harvested, are seeing reduced yields according to County Executive Director Ryan Brunn, with the Benton/Mille Lacs County Office of the United State Department of Agriculture — Farm Service Agency.
Local farmers are raising concerns as well.
Tim Braun farms over 200 acres of mostly corn and soybeans near Princeton. He emphasized how important this time of year is for those crops.
“We are in a critical time right now for corn and soybean reproduction,” Braun said. “We need a lot of water and little stress on the crop. Unfortunately mother nature is throwing this extreme heat and extreme dry at us right at a critical time frame for the development of corn and soybeans.”
Around now is when corn begins tasseling — putting out the silky strings that release pollen and allow ears of corn to grow. Without enough water a corn plant will kill off kernels it determines it cannot sustain. Soybeans do the same, but with the pods, according to Braun. It results in ears of corn with a spotty coverage of kernels and smaller amounts of soybean pods, according to Braun.
“Every day we get high temperatures and go without moisture we’re reducing our yield potential,” Braun said.
Peter Beck is a dairy farmer west of Princeton with about 300 cows total, about half of which are actively milked. He also farms about 300 acres of cropland, which he is watching struggle under the drought.
Beck said he is used to seeing 150-180 bushels of grain per acre, even over 200 bushels on a good year. This year he doesn’t expect more than 140 bushels per acre, possibly as low as 100 or less if the drought doesn’t break.
Even then, it may not have the level of nutrients and starch needed to support livestock without farmers paying to supplement it.
Hay production also is suffering, which impacts how much silage farmers can produce for livestock as well as how well they can graze in pasture.
“It’s just not growing because there’s no moisture,” Brunn said.
Beck said they cut 4-5 crops of hay each year. The first one this year was normal but the second was short.
Julius Lovaas, a diary farmer near Onamia who’s worked his family’s farm for 25 years said the drought is one of the worst he’s ever seen. So far he has harvested about one-third less haylage than he usually has by this time of the year.
Lovaas has resorted to harvesting hay from a swamp on his land. He normally produces 700 bales of hay, but he’s only managed 200 bales so far. He might get another 100 bales out of what he’s cutting from the swamp. Unfortunately that hay lacks the nutrients to help young cattle grow, but he’s cutting it just to have the food he needs to keep his cattle alive, he said.
“It’s tough on farmers that take pride in growing a good crop to see it all whither away after all the work’s been put into it,” Braun said.
Challenges up the food chain
The struggling crops only add to the trouble of dairy farmers and others who raise livestock. Often much of the grains, hay and silage they produce feeds their livestock. Not only is there less of it, the reduced yields means it’s less nutritious.
Beck expects that he will have enough silage to continue feeding his herd, but if it’s too low in nutrition-heavy grains it won’t be enough for growing cows. He will have to figure out how to buy enough supplements and byproducts to make up for the lack of nutrients and energy. If he can’t, malnutrition can hurt animal health and how much milk they produce.
Beck anticipates prices are going to jump up due to the widespread nature of the drought. If more rain doesn’t come, Beck expects he will have to sell cattle to get rid of the extra mouths to feed.
“You really got to be able to get your calculator out and your pencil out and figure out where that number is at, financially, that you can survive,” Beck said.
Kurt Beckstrom is a member of the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District Board and a farmer near Bock who is seeing the drought hinder his cattle’s ability to graze.
He’s at a point where if rain doesn’t come soon he may have to pull his cattle out of the pasture or supplement their food, when they would normally stay there until the fall. And he won’t be the first to do so.
“We’ve heard reports of people starting to take their livestock off of pasture, due to the drought, and then they’re going to have to start feeding their animals a lot sooner than we normally do,” Brunn said.
Lovaas suspects he may have to sell half his herd, mostly young stock that replace older milking cows, he said.
“It’s gonna be a whole new ball game,” Lovaas said. “I’m going to have to learn how to get through this.”
Some aid from FSA
There are a few government programs that may become available to struggling farmers.
One is the emergency grazing of land in the conservation reserve program. CRP land is privately-owned land that has been set aside by the owner and is protected from being hayed under normal circumstances, but with the drought farmers could apply to either hay or graze those locations once the nesting season is done, according to Brunn.
Though if a farmer wants to use the land they will need to contact the FSA to lay out plans for where they want to hay, according to Brunn.
The Livestock Forage Disaster Program is also a possibility for relieving farmers. Currently Mille Lacs County is in the D2, or severe drought, category according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. If the area remains in the D2 drought category for eight weeks, or enters the D3 or D4 tier, livestock producers can get compensation for not being able to use existing pasture land.
Though, Lovaas was dubious about how much help those programs could be.
“All they got there is money, but there ain’t no hay to buy,” Lovaas said.
