On August 16th, 2021, at approximately 1458hrs, Emily Police Officers, Emily First Responders, Emily Fire and Rescue, North Ambulance, Air Care and Crow Wing County Deputies responded to a report of an unconscious 66-year-old male who had been pulled from the water near the Ruth Lake Access, Emily.
The male had been swimming from a nearby pontoon when he became distressed. Attempts were made to get flotation devices to the victim. The victim became unresponsive.
Boaters at the nearby access responded to calls for help and aided in recovering the victim from the water.
The victim was taken to the lake access where life-saving measures were attempted. The victim, Edward Rando from Towanda, Kansas was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The victim was transported to Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The apparent cause of death is listed as drowning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.