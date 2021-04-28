Isle City Clerk Jamie Hubbell reported to the Isle City Council at the regular Council meeting on Tuesday, April 13 that the city is having a hard time filling positions at the liquor store.
The issue of eliminating the drug test requirement was brought to the Council by Isle Liquor Store Manager Don Graber. He said that the drug test is a deterrent for those applying for certain positions, typically part-time clerks or bartenders, and that “many people are afraid of it.”
Council member Monica Keding asked if the requested change in requirements would be for certain staff. Hubbell responded saying that it would be for all part-time staff in the City that doesn’t operate a vehicle as part of their job. Isle City Attorney Damien Toven added that if the City were to waive the drug test requirement, it would have to be across the board and not limited to one department.
Keding asked about background checks, and Hubbell said they would still be in place but that each drug test cost $73 and the City did 47 of them in the last three years.
Isle Mayor Ernie Frie added that each drug test cost the City a lot of money. Keding agreed.
A vote was taken with the motion approved to waive the drug test requirement. All were in favor minus council member Ginger Houle.
Liquor store sales down for March
Graber reported to the Council, “It’s not the best news; much slower.” He said that March showed a loss of $14,379.42, but overall, the liquor store is showing a $19,000 profit for the year. He added that last year at this time, the bar created approximately $10,000 in revenue, but the bar is still currently closed due to low profitability with COVID restrictions. Graber said he believes it should turn around in May with people coming back up to the lake.
Tribal fee to trust application
A closed session was held to discuss the current fee to trust application from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe for the Holmberg property located on the east side of Isle. The City’s tribal affairs attorney was present to bring the Council up to date and to determine their stance on how to proceed with a response. The meeting was reopened and the Council voted unanimously to oppose the application request and submit a response to the BIA.
