A Bethel man, Michael Anthony Mastrian, 34, was arrested and charged with a fifth degree drug possession charge for an incident occurring at Father Hennepin.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, July 28, a Mille Lacs County deputy was dispatched to the beach parking lot at Father Hennepin State Park in Isle based on a report of a suspicious male in a black Jeep acting strange and possibly under the influence.
Upon arrival, the deputy observed the Jeep parked across three parking spaces. The deputy made contact with Mastrian and observed an alcohol prep pad, which is commonly used by drug users to clean injection sites, in the hand of Mastrian.
Mastrian is on probation for a drug offense and admitted that he had “dope” on him. A glass pipe was located with burnt residue in Mastrian’s pocket which field tested positive for methamphetamine. A plastic bag containing a white crystal substance that also field tested positive for methamphetamine was also found and weighed greater than .25 grams.
The fifth degree felony drug possession charge comes with a maximum jail sentence of 5 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
