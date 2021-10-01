Fair opener
Thirty or so hunting parties showed up on the shores of Lake Onamia, some of whom arrived as early as mid-night on Sept. 24, and headed out to secure their spot on the rice-laden lake for the sun-rise, 2021 opener of water-fowl season.
