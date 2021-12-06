A Duluth man has been charged with two felony counts of DWI - operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol after a two vehicle crash in Onamia.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Nov. 11 at approximately 1:39 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol was dispatched on a report of a two-vehicle crash occurring on Highway 169 in Onamia where one driver appeared confused or impaired. While en route, the state trooper was advised that the suspect vehicle left the scene.
A Mille Lacs County sheriff’s deputy located the suspect vehicle, driven by James Phillip Shelton, 54, of Duluth. The driver had urinated himself, appeared impaired with slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person.
Shelton also exhibited numerous clues of impairment during the field sobriety test. Officers also located alcoholic beverages inside Shelton’s vehicle, including an empty beer bottle under the front seat.
It was discovered that Shelton’s driver’s license had been cancelled as inimical to public safety, and he was required to have an ignition interlock system installed on his vehicle but did not have one.
Shelton was arrested and transported to the Mille Lacs County Jail. Shelton has been convicted of DWIs in 2020, 2017, and 2013 in Minnesota, as well as 2020 in Wisconsin.
The first DWI charge comes with a maximum jail sentence of 7 years and/or a $14,000 fine. The second DWI charge of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours also comes with a maximum jail sentence of 7 years and/or a $14,000 fine.
