A rendezvous for most us means an appointed place for assembling or meeting. But for a local woman, it means much more than a simple meeting.
Christine (a.k.a. Pineapple) Jameson, owner of Pineapple’s Place Trading located in Wahkon, has spent a good part of her life talking to people about rendezvous, the historical kind where trading of furs and goods occurred in early American history.
Pineapple and her crew have set up camp, alongside the business she owns on Main Street. The encampment is a rendezvous, a reenactment of 1840 and earlier where early Americans, including the French, indigenous people and mountain men, would trade fur and other goods.
The group assembled are people Pineapple calls friends, who come from all over Minnesota and the Midwest, and are skilled in the rendezvous era craftsmanship. “We enjoy sharing the old skills,” says Pineapple who specializes in pewter work and beeswax candle making herself.
Another exhibitor, and friend of Pineapple’s, specializes in rug punching. “Egyptians used bird bones because they’re hollow,” said Jan Johnson, of Cannon Falls, who is at the rendezvous with her husband, Walt. “They ran their material through the bone with a long skinny piece of wire and pulled it through … and then just start punching.”
Tony Bonner, a.k.a. Weasel, is another exhibitor that has been tanning deer hide for 31 years. His unique art uses brains to tan the deer hide. “The hide is tanned with the brains of the animal and mixed with urine to break everything down. It is then smoked over a fire to cure. You can use berries or walnuts to dye the hide,” said Bonner. “Everything I make is hand sewn until I can’t use my hands anymore. Then I will use my grandmother’s sewing machine.”
The vendors and actors all personally own the tents, goods and exhibits. “This is what we do for a hobby,” said Pineapple, adding that she had a pop up exhibit over Mother’s Day weekend as well. “We trade among ourselves, and I have friends that I love to see. My son and fiance make the candles. We are the largest supplier of beeswax candles in the rendezvous circuit. If you see one at a rendezvous, there’s a good chance that we supplied it.”
Pineapple grew up in St. Paul and has been doing rendezvous since she was 18. “When I was 16, I became a street actor at the Renaissance Festival but then got involved in early American history in a rendezvous,” said Pineapple, explaining that a Renaissance focuses on European history and a rendezvous focuses on early American history.
When she was young, a love for early American history was sparked. “My parents took us to Fort Snelling when I was really young. They blindfolded us and said we were going to a time machine. It was then that history came to life for me,” recalled Pineapple.
About 15 years ago, she decided to see if she could make a living out of her hobby. Eventually, she bought the train station on Wahkon’s Main Street where she lives with her family in a house behind the station.
Things are now back open as the pandemic is drawing to an end, and Pineapple and friends are back to the rendezvous circuit. She spent the Fourth of July weekend in South Dakota at the Four Moons Rising Rendezvous and will be back in Wahkon throughout the summer on various weekends.
“Since the lockdown, I can’t tell you how many people have called me about basic survival stuff because they want to know how to do things on their own,” noted Pineapple. “And we’ve been busier than beavers since the reopening.” She added that she will be fully opening in August but is now open by appointment for the store.
Though Pineapple travels various rendezvous circuits, she said she plans to be here a long time and enjoys the Mille Lacs community. “I’m really enjoying having Wahkon as a home,” she added.
There is no admission to visit the rendezvous, located in Wahkon. “It’s just anybody that wants to stop,” said Pineapple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.