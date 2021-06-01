• Little Free Libraries: Eleven Little Free Libraries have been installed in area locations. Each library contains books for young children and parens to borrow and return (or keep). The 12th and 13th Little Free Libraries will be installed on Mille Lacs Reservation and the Hillman Clinic during 2021.
• Little Free Pantries: The first Little Free Pantry was installed at Bethany Lutheran Church in 2018, and the second was installed at Onamia United Methodist Church in 2020. Donations of pesonal items and foods for the Pantry may be dropped off at the Rolf Olsen Center or Bethany Church.
• Community Diaper Program: Early Childhood Colalition provide free diapers, baby wipes and toothbrushes to all families. Since its inception, in 2017, 1200 diapers each month have been given out for a total of 45,000 diapers.
• Reach Out and Read:
In partnership with Mille Lacs Health System’s medical staff, ECC provides books at all well-child checks to children from six-months to five years and literacy info to their parents.
• Dolly Parton Imagination Library: The local branch of this national organization mails free books every momth to all enrolled area children from birth until age five. Approximatetely 250 children have participated since Spring, 2013.
• Early Childhood Dental Health Initiative: Thanks to grants from the Initiative Foundation and Delta Dental ECC has provided dental varnishing and ental health information to nearly 200 preschoolers. During 2017 ECC began providing full dental services to families in need through the use of mobile dental units, which will continue throughout 2020-21.
• Family Literacy Activities: ECC donates hundreds of books to area children each year, at community events, including onamia Days, Halloween and the annual area Easer Egg Hunt.
• Holiday Help for Familoies in Need: With help from a generous community donor, ECC gives a turkey and a grocery gift certifcate to 20 local families in need each holiday.
