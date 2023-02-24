The numbers are in from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the time period of Dec. 20 through Jan. 22. The harvest slot was one fish 21-23 inches or one fish over 28 inches. The numbers indicate walleye fishing continued to be tough as it was last summer and fall on both the release and the harvest side for walleyes.
Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor, Tom Heinrich said in an email “I don’t think the results here are unexpected, low pressure and low catch and harvest rates. For reference, relative to the first period last year, we had about 50,000 angler hours less pressure. Also relative to last year, our harvest was approximately half of what it was in 2022. A good news item is that anglers are reporting good numbers of small walleye, which supports what we saw in our fall gill net survey.”
Walleye harvest numbers
According to the DNR, during the above time frame, there were 596,861 angling hours, down slightly from 646,646 the previous year. There was a small harvest during that time frame of 632 fish (944 angling hours per keeper) for a total of 2,336 pounds and an average weight of 3.7 pounds. The hooking mortality (fish that die after release) totaled 26 fish for a total weight of 32 pounds for an average of 1.2 pounds per fish.
For that period last year there were a total of 1,353 fish (478 angling hours per keeper) harvested for a total weight of 4,624 pounds and averaged 3.4 pounds, the slot size was the same. The post mortality was 47 fish that weighed 68 pounds and averaged 1.4 pounds each.
With that said, that is 2,368 pounds toward the new allocation of 100,300 pounds for state anglers. The total for this time frame last year was 4,692 pounds. This shows how slow this winter has been with about half the take as last season during this same time frame.
This year the total state angling allocation is 100,300 pounds of the agreed upon 175,000 pound total allocation of safe harvest for the lake. That leaves anglers 97,932 pounds for the remainder of the season that ends on Nov. 30.
Walleye release numbers
On the release side of the numbers for that same time frame, according to the DNR, anglers caught and released 14,241 walleyes that weighed a total of 17,682 pounds and an average weight of 1.2 pounds per fish. According to a conversion chart on In-Fisherman.com, that is around a 15-inch fish.
Comparing this again to last year for the same time period, anglers caught a total of 25,608 walleyes for 36,890 pounds and an average weight per walleye of 1.4 pounds. This year shows about 45% less fish. Looking at the number of fish released and the angling hours, that’s around 42 angling hours per fish compared to a little over 25 hours per fish the previous year.
Looking at the average size fish of barely over a pound, one might wonder where the big fish are? As this is an average over thousands of walleyes. But this does indicate a nice crop for the future.
Survey numbers for other species
As far as other species harvested during this time frame, there were 266 northerns harvested for a total of 1,305 pounds and an average weight of 4.9 pounds. The previous year showed anglers harvested 105 northerns for a total weight of 1,016 pounds and a large average weight of 9.7 pounds.
According to a conversion chart on In-Fisherman.com, that is around a 34-inch fish (interestingly enough, last year’s regulation for northerns was that all pike over 30 inches must be immediately released). There were no post-mortality northerns, none the previous year either.
On the release side, there were 199 northern pike for a total weight of 472 pounds and an average of 2.4 pounds each. Last year there were 225 fish that weighed 1,708 pounds for an average of 7.6 pounds per fish.
Other release highlights include 13,939 perch for a total weight of 1,506 pounds and an average weight of just 1.7 ounces each. That is up from last year when there were 11,479 fish for a total weight of 1,144 pounds and an average weight of 1.6 ounces.
There were 33 tulibee for a total of 66 pounds and an astounding average of 2 pounds each (the tulibee were almost as big as the average released northern). Last year there were 45 fish for a total weight of 108 pounds and an even bigger average of 2.4 pounds.
There were 466 rock bass for a total of 492 pounds and an average of a little over a pound a piece. Oddly enough, there were none caught the previous year. There were no bluegill (sunny), crappie harvested or released (zero the previous year as well). And no muskie, smallmouth or largemouth bass, or bullheads caught either (same for last year).
So again, the survey shows the walleye fishing continues to be slower than it’s been in many, many years. The general consensus is it’s because of a booming perch hatch that is keeping the fish naturally fed.
