Early vote by mail or in-person voting started June 24 for the Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary elections. Voters can come in person to the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse at 635 2nd Street S.E., Milaca, to cast your ballot before election day.
The Mille Lacs County Auditor-Treasurer is responsible for training election judges and officials. This year they will be training for election judges in July. Election judges play an important role in administering elections, they serve an integral role in ensuring elections remain fair and uncompromised. Anyone interested in becoming an election judge, the instructions and form to file can be found online at www.millelacs.mn.gov/1247 or by searching “elections” on the Mille Lacs County website.
The Auditor’s Office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. If you have questions for the County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office on voting, call 320-983-8310. You can also go online to apply for a ballot at www.mnvotes.org.
Primary elections will be held for several races, including State Senate Dist. 10, and State House Dist. 10A and 10B. Mille Lacs voters will also see a race for county sheriff, with four people filing for that office. The top two votegetters will move on to the Nov. 8 general election.
