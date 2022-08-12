Dear EarthTalk: I hear emperor penguins are on the brink of extinction … How did they get there and what can we do to save this species?                            -- J.W., Westport, CT 

Two words explain the decline of Emperor penguins: climate change. Like many wildlife species across the globe, Emperor penguin populations have been declining for years due to the repercussions of a warming planet, such as melting sea ice and rising oceans. According to a 2021 population survey and assessment in Global Change Biology, “If Sea ice declines at the rate projected by climate models under current energy system trends and policies … almost all [Emperor penguin] colonies would become quasi-extinct by 2100.”

