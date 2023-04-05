Faith Lutheran, Isle: Maundy Thursday worship w/meal and Holy Communion at 6 p.m.; Good Friday Worship at 12 noon, Community Lenten Cantata, “Touched by the Christ” at 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday Traditional Worship w/Holy Communion 8 a.m., Easter Breakfast 9 a.m., Contemporary Worship w/Holy Communion 10 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran, Isle: Maundy Thursday, April 6, service with Holy Communion at 6 p.m.
Good Friday service at 6 p.m., April 7
Easter Sunday, April 9 at 6:30 a.m. SONrise service
Easter Brunch at 7:30 a.m.
Easter Sunday. April 9 at 9 a.m. (HC) Service
Onamia Methodist Church: Maundy Thursday, April 6 at 1 p.m. Easter service, April 9, 10 a.m. All are welcome to come celebrate Easter.
Opstead Church, Isle: Easter Sunday, April 9 - Easter breakfast, 9-10:15 a.m.; worship service 10:30 a.m. All are welcome!
Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran, Garrison (LCMS): Rev. Caleb Worral. Easter services 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. 320-692-4581. www.shepherdofthelake.org.
Bethany Lutheran Church welcomes all to Maundy Thursday service on April 6. Soup supper, 6 p.m. Holden evening pray service, 7 p.m.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.