Lawmakers in Minnesota recently passed a bill with a statewide goal to produce 100% carbon free energy by 2040. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law Feb. 7. That gives utilities about 17 years to transition to renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, but also hydropower, biomass, hydrogen and existing nuclear plants. Minnesota joins 23 other states, including Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., to require carbon-free or carbon-neutral energy between 2040 and 2050.

