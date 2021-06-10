This is the 34th year of IMAGE, an annual judged art show, sponsored by the East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC). This year ECRAC will host the show online, followed by a showing of award winning artwork in July 2021 at the ECRAC gallery in Hinckley, where Best in Show will be judged and announced.
There is no fee to participate in IMAGE. However, artists wishing to exhibit a work of art in the IMAGE Art Show must read and complete this online entry form and submit it before or on the deadline date of June 15, 2021. No late entries can be accepted. If you need assistance with your entry or if you have any questions you can leave a message at (320) 591-7032, or preferably, email image@ecrac.org.
All IMAGE Art Show exhibitors must be at least 18 years old and be residents of Region 7E (the Minnesota Counties of: Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine). Artwork must be original (conceived and executed by you, the artist exhibitor), recent (completed within the last three years), and must not have been exhibited in prior IMAGE Art Shows.
Go to www.ECRAC.org to enter before June 15, 2021.
