Edward K. Flick, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on April 30th, 2021. Edward was born February 13th, 1950 to Ed and Margaret (Johnson) Flick of Onamia, MN. For the past 8 years, he resided at his home in St. Paul operated by Opal Services. While living in St. Paul, Edward attended day program services at MRCI, where he enjoyed working and earning money. Ed valued his family, loved fishing, and collecting tools boxes and rings. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Margaret; his older brothers, Floyd and Elwood and his younger sister, Rosalinda. He is survived by his brother, Roger, who resides in the twin cities, as well as many friends and staff from both Opal Services and MRCI. A graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11 AM at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Onamia. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca.
