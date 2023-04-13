Fish kill winter.jpeg

Winter fish kill

According to the DNR, winterkill is a term used to describe the phenomenon of the loss of fish in winter because oxygen was lacking in a water body.

 Photo courtesy of DNR

As ice comes off southern Minnesota lakes, evidence of this year’s harsh winter is washing up along the shorelines on some shallow lakes. While dead and dying fish washing ashore in spring can be discouraging to see, it’s the result of a process called “winterkill,” according to biologists with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“Shallow lakes like we have in southern Minnesota are most susceptible,” said Craig Soupir, Waterville area fisheries supervisor. “Winterkill happens because the amount of dissolved oxygen available to fish becomes too low.”

