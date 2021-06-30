Eleanor “Ellie” Joy Hartshorn, 83, Aitkin, passed away in her home surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be held July 10, 2021 from 12-3 p.m. at the Garrison VFW, 27234 Monroe St, Garrison, MN 56450.
To plant a tree in memory of 83 Eleanor “Ellie” Joy Hartshorn, Aitkin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
