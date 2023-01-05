East Central Energy
Nominations to be a director for East Central Energy are now open for districts 2, 4, 5 and 6. Directors typically serve four years.
The member-owned electric cooperative is split into six districts by population; each of the districts is represented by two directors who live within the district. Districts 4, 5 and 6 encompass parts of Mille Lacs County.
The election will be held by mail ballot at least two weeks before the annual meeting, according to ECE’s website, which will be Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. at the Braham Event Center.
Eligibility requirements include being a resident of the district for at least one year, you must reside in your district during your term, you cannot have been convicted of a felony within the last five year, and you must not have a conflict of interest.
The application to be on the ballot is due Feb. 14, 2023. More information can be found at www.eastcentralenergy.com/director-election-0.
Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative
Candidate filing for MLEC director positions from Districts Three and Four is now open!
District Three includes members whose electric account numbers start with 52, 54, 55, 58, or 59. The present director is Harold Harms of McGrath.
District Four includes members whose electric account numbers start with 17, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 42, or 43. The present director is Aileen DeMenge of McGregor.
If you are an MLEC member receiving electricity in one of the districts listed above and are interested in filing for a director position, call Kassie Peterson at 927-8243 or 800-450-2191 or, email kpeterson@mlecmn.com for director election filing forms and a complete information packet.
All filings must be received at the Cooperative by March 3, 2023.
You can find additional district and annual meeting information on the MLEC website www.mlecmn.net.
