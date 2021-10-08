The Elks National Foundation Drug Awareness program announces contests for youth in grades 3-8th grade.
The Nation’s largest volunteer drug awareness program committee has chosen the theme “The Better Me is Drug Free” for this year’s poster and essay contests. Students in grades 3-5 are invited to participate in the Poster Contest. Essay Contest entrants are from 6th-8th grade.
All entries to be submitted by December 15th to Brainerd Elks Lodge 615, PO Box 322, Brainerd, MN, 56401 or dropped off at the Lodge, 215 South 9th Street during open hours.
For details go to elks.org and use the Elks National Foundation dropdown menu to select Drug Awareness.
