EMS Week 2022: “Rising to the Challenge”
In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. National Emergency Medical Services Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s frontline
Gina Becker, Ambulance Director for Mille Lacs Health System, has been working this position for over one year. Her job requires overseeing the ambulance and making sure the workers have everything they need. If a truck is short staffed, Becker jumps in and helps cover.
“Everybody that we have on the ambulance crew is very committed to the community, as well as community partnerships,” said Becker. “Having an amazing work relationship with everyone around us is my favorite part of this job. I also love caring for our patients. It gives us a chance to make one of the worst days in their lives a little bit better.”
Becker emphasizes the importance of her role, as well as all EMS workers to the community. EMS workers often go into difficult situations where they have tough calls and have to do their best to handle them.
“If somebody were to have a heart attack and is unable to drive, we go to them,” said Becker.
“People don’t think of ambulances very often until they need them but when they arrive on scene quickly, they are grateful. We give people peace of mind knowing that we can go to them quickly and directly.”
“We want people to know and understand that we are there for them and if they need us, they can call 911 and we’ll do the best job that we can,” said Becker.
Andy Beckstrom, the Public Safety Answering Point and Emergency Manager for Mille Lacs County has had the pleasure of working directly with Becker in numerous situations. Beckstrom started working for the county in 2017 as a dispatcher.
Beckstrom’s day-to-day operations include the programming of radios, making sure policies are followed regarding privacy data and working with safety partners at different levels to ensure everyone is on the same page.
“EMS workers are incredibly important and are one of those positions that doesn’t get nearly enough credit that they deserve,” said Beckstrom. “They are workers that take care of people in rough shape whether they are out in their cars on the side of the road, in their house or in a rural area. It is a position that is undoubtedly taken for granted.”
“It’s been great to have a working relationship with Gina to go over things, as well as other EMS workers regularly. It’s always nice to have a familiar face in an emergency type of situation.”
Monte Fronk has been the Tribal Emergency Manager for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe since 2000 and has been working with the tribal public safety overall for 33 years. He is also a firefighter, as well as teaches CPR classes and basic first aid classes in several districts and urban areas.
Fronk not only responds to medical calls but also teaches community members to have lifesaving skills for their friends, family, and community by being trained in either basic first aid and/or CPR classes.
“The biggest thing for all of us is that we train and try to learn something new every single day,” said Fronk. “We try to provide the best customer service we can when our community needs us. For EMS we show up together and work as a team.”
During COVID-19, many EMS workers had to leave the profession because of the huge amount of work duties that COVID took upon them, as well as concern for their own health with the virus being rampant.
EMS agencies across Minnesota are looking to hire people, especially in rural areas. Fronk insists that there aren’t a lot of young people wanting to get into EMS nowadays because of the long hours and training.
“It’s not a typical 9 to 5 job,” said Fronk, “In EMS, you’re on call 24-7 and you may have to work some evenings, weekends, and holidays.”
“All of us in EMS understand that we sacrifice a lot for our families, significant others and even to ourselves because of the amount of compassion we have for this job,” said Fronk.
“We typically have longer patient contact due to transporting patients to hospitals and other facilities. It can be several hours on end in the ambulance that we are providing patient care and customer service.”
Fronk finds a lot of pride and satisfaction being a native EMT who can serve his own community.
“There is a generation of us who take pride in being able to live in a community that we serve,” said Fronk. “Even if the outcome of the situation is not good, we grieve at the loss of a community member as much as their own family member does.”
“It’s all about teamwork,” said Fronk. EMS workers are a family who work together.”
A special thank you goes out to all the following EMS crews who dedicate and sacrifice their lives including Mille Lacs Band, Mille Lacs Health System EMS, Garrison FD First Responder, Pine Center First Responders, Hillman First Responder, South Aitkin First Responder, and McGraff First Responders.
‘Rising to the challenge’
The American College of Emergency Physicians, in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, created the theme for EMS Week 2022: “Rising to the Challenge.” The annual EMS Week campaign, which recognizes the professionals who provide emergency medical services in communities across the country, took place May 15-21.
“This is the 47th annual celebration of EMS Week, where we honor our frontline heroes, dedicated to providing emergency medicine that saves so many lives every day,” said Gillian Schmitz, MD, President of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “The theme of ‘Rising to the Challenge’ is particularly meaningful as it reminds our nation that EMS professionals are faced with so many challenges today and they still rise above them. Through it all, EMS continues to respond, support and care for the needs of our communities.”
The EMS Week campaign supports and strengthens the EMS community by honoring accomplishments and increasing awareness of the critical role of EMS. Resources for promoting and celebrating EMS Week and inspiring stories about EMS professionals can be found on www.emsweek.org
“EMS Week is a time to recognize how our nation’s paramedics and EMTs have risen to the challenge time and time again in response to the needs of our patients and our communities,” emergency medical technician Bruce Evans said. “We show up every day despite personal risk, hardship and inadequate resources. The extraordinary environment in which we’ve operated during the past two years showcases our resilience, our dedication and our readiness.”
