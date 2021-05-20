EMS Week is a time to thank paramedics, EMTs and the entire MLHS Emergency Department for their important contributions of service and sacrifice. We celebrate and recognize their importance in the health and safety of our Mille Lacs Community.
Pictured above from left: Michael Volz, Patricia Kingsley, Kaiya Sahlstrom, and Bill Hill, a representation of both Onamia and Isle Ambulance teams.
