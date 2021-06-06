Tuesday evening, March 23 , both the Isle and Onamia school boards voted to pair all their school’s varsity sports.
That vote meant that, along with the five sports of cross-country, wrestling, golf, track, and softball, which were already paired, the districts would allow the additional combining of their football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, and baseball varsity programs.
Complete pairing is scheduled to begin this coming fall.
Combining sports with another school is often an uneasy decision, and that was certainly the case with Isle and Onamia. After all, there was almost 100 years of rival sports history between these two schools separated by just 13 miles. But, the boards and athletic directors agreed that if their teams would have a chance of being competitive in the future as have so many other small schools in the state who have paired, this was the time to combine forces.
As one Isle grad and outstanding athlete from decades ago recently said: “This should have been done years ago. You would think our kids (Onamia and Isle athletes) would be getting tired of being knocked around season after season.”
That alum is correct for the most part. Take for instance this past year’s performances by Onamia and Isle teams.
In football, Isle had to forgo two of its scheduled games because of lack of healthy, mature bodies. The team ended up with a record of 0-6 and ranked dead last in the state rankings. Onamia football did not fare much better, finishing 2-1 and ranked 52 out of the 60 9-man teams in the state.
As for volleyball, Isle’s team won just two matches and were ranked in the bottom third of the 180 Class A teams.
Onamia and Isle boys basketball squads turned in identical 2-17 records with two of their total four wins coming against each other. Isle boys basketball finished the season ranked 142 out of 149 teams in the state, while Onamia was 136th.
Isle girls basketball record was 1-18 and they finished 128 out of the 140 Class A teams.
Sure, Isle’s softball team qualified for the state tournament as recently as 2019. And the combined boys golf team won the state title in 2013, and the 2012 Isle girls basketball team qualified for the state tourney, but the aforementioned results of late have become the norm.
And with that reality in mind, Isle Athletic Director and baseball coach Tyler Soderstrom stepped to the plate. His power-point presentations of the not-so-encouraging projected enrollment figures for Isle and Onamia schools which he offered at a number of meetings prior to the school boards voting, showed vividly how trying to field quality teams in most sports by each school going it alone would be near to impossible down the pike.
For instance, it was quite obvious from the AD’s numbers that Onamia and Isle going it alone in football, might have had to forfeit their 2021 seasons because of lack of varsity-level players, and coaches for both teams were not willing to field seventh and eighth-graders on their teams, saying it would be just too dangerous in that sport.
So, the numbers shown last winter to area citizens, coaches and athletes spoke to how hard it would be for Isle and Onamia schools to field varsity-level, competitive teams in the near future. The school boards digested the information and decided to pair all their sporting teams.
Does their vote mean there will be an assurance of winning teams in the near or far future? No one can predict that.
But, it does make it more plausible that the schools would be able to field complete, and maybe even more competitive teams.
And one might also make note the comparative success by those five Onamia and Isle teams who have already paired: the two schools would not have had enough bodies to field complete wrestling, cross-country, golf, and track teams without having combined forces years ago, and many of those Raider teams have done well.
For now, the powers-that-be seem to be adopting the team name of the “Mille Lacs Raiders” as the paired teams of the past have been known.
Raider team color selection is in the process of being chosen and the spring teams of Isle and Onamia baseball were winding down the final times they will compete as rivals. (see photo above)
Those who played for and coached the Onamia and Isle high school teams of the past can treasure those moments on the fields and courts of Mille Lacs County.
They can also recall the many times the two schools met to play each other. Those memories will always be there.
And as Soderstrom once reminded the Isle board, “Our students will still be attending Isle High and it will still say Isle High School on their graduation certificates.”
Next September, Isle and Onamia schools move on to the next chapter in area athletics. At least that is what the local school boards have chosen to do.
Stay tuned.
