Raider recognition.jpg

The October Raiders Recognition award went to Elementary Special Education teacher Tracy Rosenberg. PreK-8 principal Dan Fischer presented Rosenburg with the certificate and said, “What stands out to me when I think about what Tracy does, and what she adds to this building, is that every student that walks through the building, Tracy says hi, she recognizes them, she knows them. She’s out in the front in the morning greeting kids as they come in. During the day she is always there to help, whether a student is on her case load or not. Congratulations, Tracy!”

 Photo by Erik Jacobson

Superintendent J.J. Vold gave his report at the Oct. 17 meeting of the Onamia School Board.

Vold reported, “Everything is going well overall with the Raiders co-op and we are incredibly proud of all of our Raiders teams and activities.” Vold said they had a meeting with the leadership team recently and talked about different things including all the positives, and things that they have to work through.

