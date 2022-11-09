The October Raiders Recognition award went to Elementary Special Education teacher Tracy Rosenberg. PreK-8 principal Dan Fischer presented Rosenburg with the certificate and said, “What stands out to me when I think about what Tracy does, and what she adds to this building, is that every student that walks through the building, Tracy says hi, she recognizes them, she knows them. She’s out in the front in the morning greeting kids as they come in. During the day she is always there to help, whether a student is on her case load or not. Congratulations, Tracy!”
Superintendent J.J. Vold gave his report at the Oct. 17 meeting of the Onamia School Board.
Vold reported, “Everything is going well overall with the Raiders co-op and we are incredibly proud of all of our Raiders teams and activities.” Vold said they had a meeting with the leadership team recently and talked about different things including all the positives, and things that they have to work through.
Vold said the playgrounds are finally about done. “The one in the back is now done, students can use it in five days after it sets. The one in the front should be done tomorrow or Wednesday at the very latest and then that one has to set for five days as well, but should be good for use by Monday.”
Vold said the annual audit is currently underway and wrapping up shortly, so they will have some final FY22 numbers very soon. He added, “Enrollment numbers remain up and strong, which is really great for our district.”
Homecoming week went great, Vold reported. He also said the at-will negotiations have been ongoing. “We have one more evening of meetings scheduled for Oct. 24. We will also have the World’s Best Workforce meeting at the November work session to go through MCA scores and graduation rates.”
Vold gave a special shout-out to the Raiders volleyball team for breaking into the top 10 of the State. Parent-Teacher Conferences were held at the school; the last day of the first quarter is Nov. 4.
Board Chair Virgil Wind added to Vold’s report, “We are very fortunate to have a student board member in the audience tonight. Noah Jacobson has graciously applied for the student board member position, and we are thankful to have you and for your interest.”
Wind said there will be a seat at the table for Jacobson at the November meeting and rumored there may even be chocolate chip cookies as well. Jacobson received a round of applause from all in attendance. Wind then joked if he had a speech ready, in which Jacobson replied, “Not tonight, sorry!”
Jacobson will receive a $250 scholarship donated by the Vold family for his efforts; he was the sole applicant for the position.
