Samantha Stuckey, an art, career exploration and special education teacher at Onamia Academy, received the Raiders Recognition Award from O. A. principal, Jenny Stumpf. Stumpf said about Stuckey, “This year is Sam’s fifth year at O.A. She’s an instrumental part of O.A. running as smoothly as it does. Last year she was voted Teacher of the Year at O.A. Staff members said, ‘Sam is constantly going above and beyond to meet the needs of our students, she has a dedicated heart and mindset, and is very deserving of this award.’ Congratulations, Sam.”
Onamia School Board Chair Virgil Wind welcomed everyone to the first school board meeting of the new school year on Sept. 19 and wasted no time plowing into the agenda since the Vikings were playing on Monday night football later that evening.
There were no takers for the open forum/visitors portion of the meeting so it was on to the reports.
Superintendent J.J. Vold started the reports re-capping the work sessions held earlier in the month. Vold reported they discussed the in-person learning plan, as well as the 2022-23 school year “as far as where we’re at with staffing.” Onamia has until November to update the in-person learning plan.
“At the finance and facilities session we did a building and grounds update as there have been a lot of new Raiders stuff added to the school.” Sounds like the goal is to have the playgrounds finished by Homecoming Friday. “We’re about eight to 10 days away from completion,” Vold said.
As far as staff, Onamia is seven staff members fewer than last year at this time district-wide right now. “That encompases the whole staff, so we’re a little bit short on staff currently.” Enrollment is up significantly at Onamia Schools. “We have a lot of new kids, especially at the elementary in kindergarten and first grade, so that’s good news.”
They also discussed the budget update, and the audit which is going on this week. “It’s earlier than usual this year, so it will be great to get it done, so then we’ll have an exact number for this year.” Vold said.
The Lions gym will get some updating with the garage doors and the gym floor.
Vold then gave the Superintendent’s report. “We had a great back to school workshop week and open house,” he said. “The first few weeks of school are always exciting, especially since enrollment is up. It’s great to see the numbers up in kindergarten and first grade and seeing our pre-K has paid off.”
Fall sports are in full swing, Vold added, “They’re all competing and having a blast.”
“Food service is doing an amazing job,” he added. There have been over 450 free and reduced lunch forms collected for the district. “So that’s way ahead of anything we’ve done in the past and is really good for not only the kids that need that, but also the funding of the school and so forth.” If you have not turned in that green form yet, please do as it does affect the funding for the school whether your family qualifies or not. If you’re not comfortable stating your income, just right in “do not qualify” on that portion of the form.
Retired longtime teacher Jeff Walz has been hired as a “floater” for the district and “is a great thing,” Vold said. Onamia is still searching for an elementary Dean of Students. “I know there have been a couple applicants and we are looking at lining up interviews as soon as possible,” Vold said.
The school board is looking for student representation on the board and will look at the applicants at a work session in October. Senior Noah Jacobson was at the meeting and Vold invited him up to address the board. Jacobson gave a brief history of himself (including that he was actually baptized with Mille Lacs Lake water) and the school, noting he’s been a student since pre-K.
Jacobson said, “I’ve always loved the school and have made a lot of great friends here, some have graduated already, some are still here. I’ve loved the teachers as well and getting to know the new students. I’d love to be part of the board.”
Vold thanked him. Students who are interested in the advisory position are encouraged to submit an application as soon as possible. The selection will be announced in early October.
Vold then said, “The school year is going very smoothly so far this year, and of course we will continue working as a team to keep things heading in the right direction.” Thus concluding his report.
