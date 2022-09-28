Samantha Stuckey, Jenny Stumpf

Raiders Recognition Award presented

Samantha Stuckey, an art, career exploration and special education teacher at Onamia Academy, received the Raiders Recognition Award from O. A. principal, Jenny Stumpf. Stumpf said about Stuckey, “This year is Sam’s fifth year at O.A. She’s an instrumental part of O.A. running as smoothly as it does. Last year she was voted Teacher of the Year at O.A. Staff members said, ‘Sam is constantly going above and beyond to meet the needs of our students, she has a dedicated heart and mindset, and is very deserving of this award.’ Congratulations, Sam.”

 Photo by Erik Jacobson

Onamia School Board Chair Virgil Wind welcomed everyone to the first school board meeting of the new school year on Sept. 19 and wasted no time plowing into the agenda since the Vikings were playing on Monday night football later that evening.

