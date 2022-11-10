Who doesn’t like a good ghost story. 

Louise Erdrich takes a ghostly tale into the realm of humor with her latest enchanting novel, The Sentence, the story of a woman named Tookie who is haunted by the spirit of an annoying former customer of the bookstore where she works. 

