At the May 16 meeting of the Isle School Board, the panel was first informed of the recent resignations and new hirings among the schools staff, of which there were a dozen. Perhaps chief among the new hirings was that of Jennifer Ernest — long-time IHS teacher, who, after going through the interview process along with other candidates, was chosen to be the new Pre-K-6 Principal, replacing Melisa Maxwell, who retired after five years in that position at her alma mater. Among the resignations were: elementary teacher and cheer coach, Mariah Tronnes; history teacher and NHS advisor, Levi Tronnes; English teacher, Kati Clarkson; head girls basketball coach Alicia Hannan and bus driver Gerald Runston.
Board chair, Jason Gallion, then opened the floor to citizens comments, which are limited to five minutes. Approaching the board were three teenage Isle High students who each read prepared statements concerning alleged personal incidents of harassment they incurred during the past year at IHS.
In their statements, each student referenced what it says about this sort of conduct in the Isle District handbook. Gallion then thanked the three for having the courage to bring these issues before the Board, and proceeded to explain the protocol set up for dealing with these sort of incidents. Gallion said the School Board has a responsibility to set policy and there are administrators in the schools whose job is to enforce policy. He thanked the students for referencing what is stated in the schools handbook on issues dealing with harassment and then spelled out the protocol students should have if or when those issues are not upheld. He said, step one should be to approach the school principal. If they are not satisfied with the principals handling of an issue, they ought to approach the school superintendent. Finally, if they are still not satisfied with the outcome, they should approach the Board. Gallon reiterated the Boards responsibility of providing policy and said that if that policy is flawed, they may want to revisit that policy. With that said, both parties thanked each other for this open communication.
In other news concerning Isle schools, Superintendent Dean Kapsner had congratulations to the Isle senior “Students of Excellence” including Daniel Miller, Ellie Hubbell, Emily Tienter and Jill Thompson, who were honored at a banquet in St. Cloud, and the fact that test results from grades 3-6 who’d some positive results in both reading and math. He then went on to say that plans are underway to do a facelift this summer complete with the new athletic logos on the gym floors and walls, and that IREC summer programs for students are set to go.
The report from high school principal Jeremy Schultz included information about school handbook revisions that he gained from attending a workshop on the subject — information and changes he will share with the school board for approval. Schultz also praised the IHS students who completed a 5-week Certification Nursing Course offered through Pine Tech and Community College. Those who took part in that program included Gabi Lilledahl, Faith Larson, Alexa Paulsen, Anika Lilledahl, Leah Remer and Mikayla Anderson. Finally, Schultz mentioned the 2022 Native American graduates who were honored at the annual Native American Graduation Banquet. Ale Big Bear-Merrill was the lone graduate from Isle High, with one other graduated from Nay-Ah-Shing and 20 graduating from Onamia High this spring.
Elementary School Principal Melisa Maxwell told of member of the 4th and 5th-grades who planted two flowering trees near the school’s tennis courts as part of observing Arbor Day and went on to show the Board a list of the various field trips planned for the end of the school year. She reminded the Board that summer school is et for June 13-30, and that around 45 students have already registered. This years theme for summer school is “camping.”
The Summer Enrichment program which includes a trip to a Twins game, visiting theater takes in Hopkins, a trip to Duluth and all that has to offer, a trip to the St. Paul Children’s and Science Museums, a trip to Grand Rapids to experience a logging camp and a trip to the Braneer indoor bounce houses and mini-golf, and more. So far, 65 kids have signed up. Those interested in signing up for these activities had until May 17.
The Board changed the date for their June meeting to June 27.
