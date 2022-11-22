For the third consecutive year, Essentia Health has been cited as a leader in technology by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).
Health care organizations are recognized annually for their information-technology achievements and receive certifications through the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program. Organizations certified at level 9 or 10 (on a 1-10 scale) are considered leaders.
Essentia’s acute and ambulatory settings are certified level 9, meaning we reside in the top 1% of the 38,000 organizations that were graded. Of those 38,000, only 91 organizations received a level 9 or 10 on the acute survey, and only 78 received a level 9 or 10 on the ambulatory survey. This highlights Essentia’s success in categories like analytics and data management; population health; infrastructure; and patient engagement. The surveys assess the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations.
Chuck Watson, Essentia’s chief information officer, also noted the functionality of our electronic medical record, Epic, for the recognition.
“This accomplishment not only validates Essentia Health’s dedication to investing in technology and digital transformation,” Watson said. “It also recognizes the continued hard work and value Information Services provides the organization in an effort to enhance the patient experience and improve health outcomes in the communities we’re privileged to serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.