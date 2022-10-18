Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an integrated regional health system.   

Both organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides an opportunity to collectively enhance the level of care in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North Dakota. A combined organization would feature a diverse network of 3,500 providers serving more than two million people in rural and mid-urban communities through more than 150 sites of care, including 25 hospitals. 

