After careful consideration of the state of COVID-19, Essentia Health will move to a voluntary masking policy for most staff, patients and visitors. This change goes into effect Monday, April 3, and applies to our hospitals, clinics and home health care. 

Voluntary masking does not apply to Essentia’s long-term care/nursing home facilities or assisted living facilities, which will continue to evaluate masking protocols separately. Hospice staff will follow the policies of the facilities they enter. 

