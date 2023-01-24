Essentia Health is one of the top-performing health care systems in the state, according to the latest Minnesota Health Care Quality Report from Minnesota Community Measurement (MNCM), a statewide resource for timely, comparable information on health care quality, costs and equity.

Essentia scored significantly above statewide averages on 13 of 21 eligible clinical-quality measures for 2021. We are one of two organizations attaining high-performing status in 13 measures, which is tops in the state.

