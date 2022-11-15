Essentia Health will allow two visitors per patient at a time; the visitors do not have to be the same two people on a given day. This is a slight adjustment from our current policy that requires the same two visitors per patient on a given day. 

One visitor may be a child. Children who are visiting a patient must be healthy and supervised by the accompanying adult visitor at all times. We do ask that visitors with children consider limiting the length of their stay to help ensure the safest environment possible for all. 

