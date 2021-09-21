All Essentia Health pharmacies in Minnesota are now offering walk-in availability for COVID-19 vaccination.
No appointments are required. Nor do you have to be an Essentia patient to receive the vaccine.
In addition to members of the general public who are eligible for their first and/or second dose, third doses of mRNA vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised people were approved last month by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, booster shots for anyone who previously received an mRNA vaccine are expected to be authorized in the near future.
